West Yorkshire Police looking for missing Bradford girl with links to Leeds, Wakefield and Calderdale

Police are looking for a missing Bradford girl with links to Leeds, Wakefield and Calderdale.

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 10th Apr 2023, 06:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Apr 2023, 06:31 BST

Sophie Pearson, 16, was last seen wearing blue joggers with a white top and black jacket. Anyone who has seen her has been asked to contact West Yorkshire Police via 101, quoting log reference 1955 of April 9.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Sophie has links to Leeds, Wakefield and Calderdale. She was last seen wearing blue joggers with a white top and a black jacket. Please call 101 and quote log 1955 09/04/23 if sighted.”

Sophie Pearson, 16, was last seen wearing blue joggers with a white top and black jacket. Image: West Yorkshire PoliceSophie Pearson, 16, was last seen wearing blue joggers with a white top and black jacket. Image: West Yorkshire Police
Sophie Pearson, 16, was last seen wearing blue joggers with a white top and black jacket. Image: West Yorkshire Police
