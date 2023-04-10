West Yorkshire Police looking for missing Bradford girl with links to Leeds, Wakefield and Calderdale
Police are looking for a missing Bradford girl with links to Leeds, Wakefield and Calderdale.
Sophie Pearson, 16, was last seen wearing blue joggers with a white top and black jacket. Anyone who has seen her has been asked to contact West Yorkshire Police via 101, quoting log reference 1955 of April 9.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Sophie has links to Leeds, Wakefield and Calderdale. She was last seen wearing blue joggers with a white top and a black jacket. Please call 101 and quote log 1955 09/04/23 if sighted.”