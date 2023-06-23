West Yorkshire Police (WYP) has issued a statement as they currently experience record high 999 call volumes.

According to the force, a contributing factor is a recent update to Android smartphones, and especially Samsung devices.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A recent update to the Google run operating system added a new SOS emergency function which allows users to call 999 by pressing the power button five times or more.

The function, called “silent calls” are directed to Police Control Rooms, and West Yorkshire Police think they have resulted in a significant increase in silent calls.

They urge anyone with an Android phone to check their emergency settings to adjust the functionality added in the recent update. To change this, users can go to their phone settings, then go to the “Safety and Emergency” section and then “Emergency SOS”.

WYP said: “Calls to 999 where the operator cannot hear anyone on the line (silent calls) are never just ignored. Call handlers will then need to spend valuable time trying to call you back to check whether you need help.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you do accidentally dial 999, please don’t hang up. If possible, please stay on the line and let the operator know it was an accident and that you don’t need any assistance.”

West Yorkshire Police are appealing to Android users to change emergency settings as silent calls spike.