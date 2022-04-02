Police in Bradford are appealing for information to locate a missing 14-year-old.

Leah Balazovicova is from the Great Horton area.

She was last seen on Thursday March 31 at 2.30pm.

Leah is described as white, 5ft 4ins tall with brown shoulder length straight hair and brown eyes.

While she is 14, the teenager is described by police as "looking more like 17 years of age".

Officers are concerned for her welfare and anyone who sees or has information about her is asked to contact Bradford District CID on 101 referencing police log 842 of March 31.