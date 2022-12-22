News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

West Yorkshire Police investigate sudden death of a Lupset woman in Wakefield

A police investigation is underway in Wakefield after a woman from Lupset was admitted to hospital but later died.

By Shawna Healey
4 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 22nd Dec 2022, 2:56pm

A police cordon was seen outside the residential address in Lupset yesterday, Wednesday December 21.

Officers have not yet confirmed details of the woman who passed away.

Hide Ad

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police are investigating a sudden death after a woman was admitted to hospital and enquiries are ongoing.”

Enquiries are still ongoing.
Read More
West Yorkshire Police make an arrest after car with child inside was stolen in O...