West Yorkshire Police called to north Leeds street after mystery damaged car appears
Police attended what appeared to be a crash in north Leeds this morning – but mystery surrounds when it took place or who was involved.
A call came in to West Yorkshire Police just after 6am this morning, reporting a damaged vehicle on Holtdale Road, Adel.
However, officers who attended the scene found a car sat in the road, with no passengers or drivers present.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “(A) call came in at 6:03am this morning. One vehicle involved and has damage. No drivers or passengers present.
“It sounds like the car has appeared overnight.”