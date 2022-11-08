News you can trust since 1890
West Yorkshire Police called to north Leeds street after mystery damaged car appears

Police attended what appeared to be a crash in north Leeds this morning – but mystery surrounds when it took place or who was involved.

By Richard Beecham
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

A call came in to West Yorkshire Police just after 6am this morning, reporting a damaged vehicle on Holtdale Road, Adel.

However, officers who attended the scene found a car sat in the road, with no passengers or drivers present.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “(A) call came in at 6:03am this morning. One vehicle involved and has damage. No drivers or passengers present.

The incident took place in Holtdale Road, Adel.

“It sounds like the car has appeared overnight.”

