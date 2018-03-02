West Yorkshire house with no snow on roof leads police to huge cannabis farm find

Police have unearthed a sizeable cannabis farm at a house - because it was the only property without SNOW on its roof.

Two officers raided the property in Keighley after spotting the unusually empty roof.

PC Caroline Foster said: “Whilst the snow has kept the burglars at bay it has also helped us in finding some rather large plants.. Hmmm, I wonder why there is no snow on your roof? 280+ plants seized from an address in Keighley today, some nearly 6ft tall with @WYP_PCSO143 @CravenWard49 #policingkeighley.

A police spokesperson said: “Officers attended at the house on a street near to Arctic Street at about 2pm on March 1 following community intelligence.

“When outside they became suspicious due to the smell of cannabis and the fact that there was no snow on the roof, suggesting a strong heat source inside.

“On entering they discovered a large scale cannabis farm, with around 322 plants present in all four bedrooms and the cellar of the house. No-one was in the property at the time.

“Work was ongoing yesterday afternoon to recover plants and make the building safe. The plants will now be officially examined and valued.”

PC James Butterfield, who also conducted the raid, speculated the haul could be valued at up to £80k.

He said: “So this is what we got up to! My size 10 boots came in handy for entry. Removing this filth from the streets is always great. Knowing that the morons responsible for it are £80k out of pocket is a Brucey bonus! #didntwedowell.”