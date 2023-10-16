Fire and Rescue Service rushed to scene after hybrid sports car catch fire in Leeds roundabout
Fire and Rescue service were called to an incident in Leeds on Sunday following reports of a car on fire.
At around 2.28pm on Sunday, October 15, West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service received a phone call from a driver who said a Hybrid McLaren sports car had caught on fire during a demo drive in Leeds.
Crews from Hunslet rushed to the scene in a roundabout near M1 Junction 44, along with a Hazardous Materials Officer to dispose of the vehicle's electrical battery.
A spokesperson from West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service told theYorkshire Evening Post: “We received a call from the driver at 14:28 on Sunday the 15th regarding a Hybrid McLaren which went up in flames during its demo drive in Leeds on the roundabout near the M1 Jct 44.
We sent crews from Hunslet, which arrived on the scene at 14:35. We also sent a Hazardous Material Officer to dispose of the electrical battery. The fire was put out at 15:02 with no report of injury.”