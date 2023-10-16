Fire and Rescue service were called to an incident in Leeds on Sunday following reports of a car on fire.

At around 2.28pm on Sunday, October 15, West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service received a phone call from a driver who said a Hybrid McLaren sports car had caught on fire during a demo drive in Leeds.

Crews from Hunslet rushed to the scene in a roundabout near M1 Junction 44, along with a Hazardous Materials Officer to dispose of the vehicle's electrical battery.

A spokesperson from West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service told theYorkshire Evening Post: “We received a call from the driver at 14:28 on Sunday the 15th regarding a Hybrid McLaren which went up in flames during its demo drive in Leeds on the roundabout near the M1 Jct 44.