An increased number of emergency service personnel will be present near city centre today as an exercise is taking place.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service have announced that an emergency training exercise is taking place in Leeds from 1PM today (August 17).

During the exercise, there will be increased presence from the Fire and Rescue service as well as West Yorkshire Police and ambulance service.

In a social media post, the service said: “This is not a real incident and there is no need for alarm.”