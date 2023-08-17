Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue: ‘No need for alarm’ as emergency service exercise is held near city centre

An increased number of emergency service personnel will be present near city centre today as an exercise is taking place.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 17th Aug 2023, 14:18 BST

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service have announced that an emergency training exercise is taking place in Leeds from 1PM today (August 17).

During the exercise, there will be increased presence from the Fire and Rescue service as well as West Yorkshire Police and ambulance service.

In a social media post, the service said: “This is not a real incident and there is no need for alarm.”

Further details about the exercise will be provided on Friday across the service’s social media channels and website.

Related topics:ExerciseLeedsWest Yorkshire Police