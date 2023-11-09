West End star wows at Wetherby charity’s 20th birthday celebrations

A Wetherby older persons charity’s birthday celebrations was a hit when it welcomed a major West End star to perform at its biggest musical bash to date.

Michael Watson - aka Franki Valli - performed hits including Sherry, Dawn and Big Girls Don’t Cry from the Jersey Boys musical, alongside fellow members of his The Four Seasons tribute – The Jersey Rollers.

Debbie, activities coordinator at WiSE said: “What an amazing night we had celebrating our 20th year.

"We were really excited to be bringing a West End star of this magnitude to Wetherby and the band didn’t let us down. It’s a huge milestone for us, so we wanted to do it in style.”

The Jersey Rollers performed at WiSE’s 20th birthday party

She added: “Thank you to everyone who supported the charity by coming along. Our mission is to improve the quality of life for over 60s, but we can only carry out that work by people supporting fundraising events like this one.”

The money raised from the event will go towards helping isolated, older people in Wetherby and its surrounding villages.