West End star to headline Wetherby charity’s 20th birthday celebrations

A Wetherby older persons charity’s birthday celebrations will hit new heights when it welcomes a major West End star to perform at its biggest musical bash to date.

Wetherby in Support of the Elderly (WiSE) marks 20 years supporting older people across the district next month and now it’s lined up a star of smash hit show ‘Jersey Boys’ to perform a string of tracks at its fundraising anniversary party.

Michael Watson - aka Franki Valli - will sing songs including Sherry, Dawn and Big Girls Don’t Cry from the musical alongside fellow members of his The Four Seasons tribute act.

Debbie, activities coordinator at WiSE said: “We’re really excited to be bringing a West End star of this magnitude to Wetherby and what better way to mark our 20th anniversary than with a good old fashioned sing song.

The Jersey Rollers will be performing at WiSE’s 20th birthday party

"We’re so proud of the work our volunteers and small team of paid staff do for hundreds of older people throughout Wetherby and its surrounding villages and this event forms one part of our efforts to mark two decades of work.”

Jersey Boys is a documentary-style musical which dramatizes the formation, success and break-up of 1960s rock ‘n’ roll group The Four Seasons.

With slick suits, even slicker dance moves and perfect harmonies, WiSE attendees should get ready to be transported back to Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons in a loving and highly-energetic showcase of all the groups best hits.