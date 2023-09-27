Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Labour mayors join forces to urge Sunak not to scrap HS2 Northern link
UK's first drug consumption room gets approval to open in Glasgow
School pays tribute to pupil, 15, stabbed to death in Croydon
UK braces as Storm Agnes prepares for landfall
Airline cancels flights from major UK airport
Google celebrates its 25th birthday

West End star to headline Wetherby charity’s 20th birthday celebrations

A Wetherby older persons charity’s birthday celebrations will hit new heights when it welcomes a major West End star to perform at its biggest musical bash to date.
By ContributorContributor
Published 27th Sep 2023, 15:09 BST
Updated 27th Sep 2023, 15:10 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Wetherby in Support of the Elderly (WiSE) marks 20 years supporting older people across the district next month and now it’s lined up a star of smash hit show ‘Jersey Boys’ to perform a string of tracks at its fundraising anniversary party.

Michael Watson - aka Franki Valli - will sing songs including Sherry, Dawn and Big Girls Don’t Cry from the musical alongside fellow members of his The Four Seasons tribute act.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Debbie, activities coordinator at WiSE said: “We’re really excited to be bringing a West End star of this magnitude to Wetherby and what better way to mark our 20th anniversary than with a good old fashioned sing song.

Most Popular
The Jersey Rollers will be performing at WiSE’s 20th birthday party The Jersey Rollers will be performing at WiSE’s 20th birthday party
The Jersey Rollers will be performing at WiSE’s 20th birthday party

"We’re so proud of the work our volunteers and small team of paid staff do for hundreds of older people throughout Wetherby and its surrounding villages and this event forms one part of our efforts to mark two decades of work.”

Jersey Boys is a documentary-style musical which dramatizes the formation, success and break-up of 1960s rock ‘n’ roll group The Four Seasons.

With slick suits, even slicker dance moves and perfect harmonies, WiSE attendees should get ready to be transported back to Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons in a loving and highly-energetic showcase of all the groups best hits.

Tickets for the event at the Engine Shed, Wetherby on Sunday October 29, 7pm, cost £10. To book, phone 01937 588994, or visit https://rb.gy/akd2d to buy online.

Related topics:WetherbyWest End