West Chevin Road Otley: Man seriously injured after falling from Leeds bridge
Drivers are being urged to seek alternative routes after a man fell from the West Chevin Road bridge over the A660 Rotary Way in Otley. The A660 bypass is currently closed between Leeds Road and Bradford Road, and the West Chevin Road bridge is closed between Birdcage Walk and Burras Lane.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 7.49am today, police were contacted by the ambulance service who were attending an incident where a man had fallen from the West Chevin Road bridge over the A660 Rotary Way in Otley. He was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
“The A660 bypass is currently closed between Leeds Road and Bradford Road, and the West Chevin Road bridge is closed between Birdcage Walk and Burras Lane. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.”