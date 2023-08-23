Leeds news you can trust since 1890
West Chevin Road Otley: Man seriously injured after falling from Leeds bridge

Road closures have been put in place across Leeds this morning after a man fell from a bridge.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 10:41 BST
Updated 23rd Aug 2023, 16:24 BST

Drivers are being urged to seek alternative routes after a man fell from the West Chevin Road bridge over the A660 Rotary Way in Otley. The A660 bypass is currently closed between Leeds Road and Bradford Road, and the West Chevin Road bridge is closed between Birdcage Walk and Burras Lane.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 7.49am today, police were contacted by the ambulance service who were attending an incident where a man had fallen from the West Chevin Road bridge over the A660 Rotary Way in Otley. He was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

“The A660 bypass is currently closed between Leeds Road and Bradford Road, and the West Chevin Road bridge is closed between Birdcage Walk and Burras Lane. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.”

