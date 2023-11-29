West Ardsley woods transforms into outdoor classroom

Muddy games, bug hunting and den making with a local homebuilder replaced the usual school timetable for pupils in Tingley.

Homebuilder Redrow and open space management company Trustgreen hosted an exciting woodland experience in Haig Woods for pupils from Hill Top Primary Academy, who regularly visit the location weekly for their forest school sessions.

The historic woodland, which runs through the centre of Redrow’s Woodland Vale development, is managed on behalf of the homebuilder by Trustgreen, which works to preserve the woodlands, plant new trees and create open space for the enjoyment of the wider community.

Pupils had a real woodland adventure, taking part in a scavenger, wildlife and common tree leaf hunts.

Steve Jackson, sales director at Redrow Yorkshire said: “The team had a great day in the woodland with the children, who all got stuck in to all the tasks and I believe may have returned to school muddier than when they left!

“Thank you to Hill Top Primary Academy and the team at Trustgreen for helping us with this event and for taking care of Haig Woods.

"The team will also be helping us to manage swathes of open space around the development, including meadows with wildflower and grassland areas, pollinator friendly planting, a community orchard and play areas.”

Richard Thomas, group ESG director at Trustgreen said: “Trustgreen are proud of our approach to open space management which aims to help grow communities via education, awareness and interaction with the open spaces that are on their doorstep.

"The day was a great success with children completing a number of nature-based tasks and learning about seasonal changes in a woodland environment from our ecological experts.

"A wonderful day was had by all, and we are already looking forward to the next event.”

Rebecca Secker, Forest School Lead at Hill Top Primary Academy said: “Forest school is an important part of our curriculum and our children were delighted to take part in this event at Haig Woods. They are still talking about it now!”

Hill Top Primary Academy principal, Joanne Lancaster reiterated the support given by Redrow: “We are delighted that Redrow invited us to take part in this event, giving our pupils further opportunities to develop their learning in an outdoor setting.

“Thank you to Redrow for the continued opportunity to operate our forest school activities in Haig Woods.”