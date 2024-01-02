Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Wesley Street fire: Crews rush to tackle house fire in Leeds and rescue one person trapped inside

Several crews rushed to a house fire in Leeds late on Monday.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 2nd Jan 2024, 13:10 GMT
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were called at 11.13pm on Monday, January 1, to Wesley Street Armley in Leeds to reports of a fire at a property.

Four crews in total, two from Hunslet and two from Leeds, were sent to the scene.

The fire was in a bedroom on the first floor, which was "100% involved" in flames.

One person was rescued from the property by crews using breathing apparatus, and was treated on the scene by Yorkshire Ambulance Service.

