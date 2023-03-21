News you can trust since 1890
Wellington Street Leeds: Chaos as police called to 'swan walking around in traffic' in city centre

Traffic came to a grinding halt in Leeds city centre this morning after a swan walked onto the road.

Abi Whistance
By Abi Whistance
Published 21st Mar 2023, 10:23 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 21st Mar 2023, 10:23 GMT

At 8.08am today, police received reports of a swan walking around in traffic in Wellington Street in Leeds city centre. Police Community Support Officers from the City Neighbourhood Policing Team attended to manage any highway disruption and contacted a swan rescue service who removed the bird to safety shortly before 9.45am.

One resident wrote on Twitter: “The street outside my work has been blocked off because there is a rogue swan flapping about leeds city centre!”

Police received reports of a swan walking around in traffic in Wellington Street
