Wellington Street fire: Roads close in Leeds city centre as fire crews tackle blaze
A busy Leeds road has been closed after a fire broke out in a building nearby.
A busy city centre road has been closed this afternoon after reports of a fire.
The fire on Wellington Street broke out in a 17-storey block of flats this afternoon.
In a statement posted on their Twitter, Connecting Leeds wrote: “Wellington Street closed in Leeds city centre due to building fire between King Street and Northern Street.”
Most Popular
-
1
What happens if Queen Elizabeth II dies in Balmoral, what is Operation Unicorn and where would she be buried?
-
2
Headingley murder: Leeds man charged with murder of his wife
-
3
Wellington Street fire: Roads close in Leeds city centre as fire crews tackle blaze
-
4
Drunken carer left two-month-old baby on her own, Leeds Crown Court told
-
5
Road-rage thug punched driver during rush hour in Leeds
The West Yorkshire Fire Service have confirmed that the fire is under control, with Leeds Fire Station in attendance.
Follow our live blog below for updates.
Wellington Street fire: Live updates as fire crews tackle blaze in Leeds city centre
Last updated: Friday, 09 September, 2022, 15:46
Key Events
- The fire has now been extinguished
- Bus diversions remain in place
- One person was helped to safety
Road reopens
The road has reopened after the fire earlier this afternoon.
Fire confirmed to have started on the seventh floor
West Yorkshire Fire Service has issued the following statement:
“Fire is out and crews are on site damping down.
“The fire was contained to a flat on the seventh floor.
“One person was helped to safety by firefighters and all other residents followed the stay put advice given.”
One person helped to safety
West Yorkshire Fire Service posted an update on Twitter, stating that one person was helped to safety.
The fire has now been extinguished.
Sections of Wellington Street remain closed
A sign has been put in place near to the back of the block of flats.
Fire services remain on scene.
Firefighters are now gathered outside the building
Our reporter Tom Coates remains at the scene.
He said: “A group of fire service workers are currently stood outside in conversation. The situation doesn’t appear urgent but it is unclear what is going on inside the building.”
Residents were warned of the blaze by a fire alarm
Our reporter Tom Coates has been speaking to residents on the scene.
He said: “I’ve spoken to residents who say they were warned by a fire alarm. At the moment, there is a large gathering of people outside waiting for updates on the situation. There is no smoke or fire visible from the ground.”
West Yorkshire Fire Service confirm the fire is under control
Fire crews are currently dealing with a fire inside a flat in a 17-storey building on Wellington Street.
Six pumps are in attendance along with two aerial platforms at West Point flats.
There are no reports of people involved and residents in other flats are being advised to stay put as the fire is brought under control.
No smoke is visible but fire services are at the scene
Our reporter Tom Coates is in attendance.
There does not appear to be smoke coming from the building.