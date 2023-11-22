Wellington Place incident: Police evacuate Leeds city centre offices after 'suspicious package' found
Police have evacuated office buildings in Leeds city centre after an emergency incident.
Emergency services, including the police, fire service, and ambulance service, were called to offices on Wellington Place this morning.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 9.25am, police were called to report of a potentially suspicious package that had been delivered to a building in Wellington Place, Leeds.
“The building was evacuated for a short time while emergency services carried out precautionary checks.
“It was deemed a genuine delivery and the package proved not to be suspicious. All those evacuated have been allowed back in the building.”