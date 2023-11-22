Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

Wellington Place incident: Police evacuate Leeds city centre offices after 'suspicious package' found

Police have evacuated office buildings in Leeds city centre after an emergency incident.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 22nd Nov 2023, 15:17 GMT
Updated 22nd Nov 2023, 15:18 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Emergency services, including the police, fire service, and ambulance service, were called to offices on Wellington Place this morning.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 9.25am, police were called to report of a potentially suspicious package that had been delivered to a building in Wellington Place, Leeds.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The building was evacuated for a short time while emergency services carried out precautionary checks.

“It was deemed a genuine delivery and the package proved not to be suspicious. All those evacuated have been allowed back in the building.”

Related topics:Emergency servicesPoliceLeedsWest Yorkshire Police