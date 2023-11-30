Wellington Place encourages festive acts of kindness with launch of its Winter Wonderfest

Wellington Place has been transformed into a Winter Wonderfest with a programme of enchanting events to raise money for Yorkshire Children’s Charity.

The thriving urban quarter in Leeds city centre will feature fun festive events that can be enjoyed with work colleagues, friends and family.

The line-up includes craft workshops, festive markets, film screenings and even a carol sing- along, as well as many family-friendly events from children’s storytelling to family movie showings.

As well as funding from ticket sales, there will also be opportunities for people to give a donation during each event.

Winter Wonderfest

Dominique Murray from MEPC, the developer and asset manager behind Wellington Place, said: “As a thriving business hub in the city, we’re always looking at how we can support our community.

"When we were made aware of the number of children across the region whose basic needs, such as being warm and dry, weren’t being met, we knew we needed to help in some way.

“We couldn’t be more pleased to launch our fantastic Winter Wonderfest with its wide range of events and we hope the festive activities will not only bring people together, but also to do some good at the same time.

“We’re encouraging as many people as possible to enjoy merry moments and play a part in helping to keep children in the region warm and dry this winter by donating towards a basic item that will make a big difference to them.”

Yorkshire Children’s Charity aims to transform childhoods to improve the lives of thousands of disadvantaged children and its annual Christmas Campaign provides presents and winter essentials for children and young people living in poverty across the region.

The number of applications the charity has received on behalf of children not gaining access to basic needs including staying warm, fed, and clothed has tripled this year, highlighting the extra support the charity desperately needs.

As well as accepting donations for its festive events programme, gift tags will be hung on the Wellington Place Christmas tree, which will detail individual items that children need. Visitors can choose to purchase these items for the child via a donation through a QR code on the tag.

Wellington Place’s Winter Wonderfest launched on Friday November 24, and has a jam-packed, magical programme in the run up to Christmas until Sunday December 17.

Charlotte Farrington, chief executive officer of Yorkshires Children’s Charity added: “The demand for our Christmas Campaign this year has been both alarming and absolutely overwhelming.

“It is a threefold increase on our application numbers from last year. We are not just talking about children going without Christmas presents, but whose basic needs are going unmet, without access to a winter coat, winter shoes and bedding that will keep them warm and dry this season.

"We are absolutely steadfast in our commitment to meeting the needs of the beneficiaries who have applied, and in helping combat the challenges many more are facing due to the cost-of-living crisis.”