Weekend weather forecast: This is what the weather in Leeds will be like as temperatures set to soar

Temperatures this week have been warmer than of late, with the UK set to see unusually mild weather this weekend.

Today (23 Feb) will see bright sunshine throughout most the day, with a maximum temperature of 13C. The temperature will reach its peak of 13C by 2pm and remain so throughout the afternoon.

Temperatures this week have been warmer than of late, with the UK set to see unusually mild weather this weekend.

This evening will remain clear and dry, with the temperature dipping to 9C by 9pm. Overnight temperature of 6C.

Sunday (24 Feb) will see fog during the morning, which will slowly lift. Leeds will then see sunny spells and cloud throughout the rest of the day. Maximum temperature of 11C and minimum temperature of 4C.

The Met Office said: “Staying dry and very mild through the weekend and into the coming week, with sunny spells and winds becoming light. A chance of patchy fog, early Sunday and again Monday.”

Will the warm weather last?

Looking further ahead, the Met Office outlook for Sunday 24 February to Tuesday 5 March said: “Sunday and Monday will be largely fine and very mild with some sunshine, although northwest Scotland could be cloudier with rain and strong winds at times.

“The southeast may see some early mist and fog, but this will clear through the morning. The largely dry, sunny and mild conditions are likely to continue until the end of February, although rain and strong winds will affect the northwest at times. Temperatures may gradually become closer to normal.

“Any spells of rain will tend to weaken as they move southeast, just bringing cloudier skies. Overnight frosts are still possible with mist and fog patches too.