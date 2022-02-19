The Met Office has issued a new yellow warning for heavy snow between 11am and 3pm in areas surrounding Hull, Leeds, Sheffield and north-east Manchester.

The warning states: “A short period of heavy snow may cause some temporary disruption on roads, mainly across higher ground such as the Peak District.”

Following Storm Eunice, which has left hundreds of thousands of homes still without power, several yellow weather warnings for winds – which could reach up to 70mph – and rain have been issued for Sunday and Monday, covering all of England, Wales, Northern Ireland, and south-west Scotland.

The view of Bradford from Queensbury, where snow is already heavy.

The Met Office said: “Gusts of 55 to 60 mph are expected widely around south and west facing coasts, some of which may be more vulnerable than usual in the aftermath of Storm Eunice.

“Some places inland may see similar strength gusts, and on the rain band itself, gusts potentially as high as 70 mph.”

What about Leeds?

Snow began falling in Leeds at about 12pm on Saturday, February 19.

Snow in Bramley Park.

According to the Met Office forecast at 12pm, it is set to last until 3pm.

The Met Office has two yellow weather warnings in place in Leeds tomorrow (Sunday), meaning more disruption could be on the horizon.

The first relates to strong winds expected across much of England and Wales, with the warning coming into effect at noon tomorrow and ending at 3pm on Monday.

The second relates to strong winds that are most likely to cause disruption across Northern Ireland, southwest Scotland and Irish Sea coasts, particularly tomorrow night. Leeds is covered by this warning too, which starts at noon on Sunday and ends at noon on Monday.

Snow coming down on Town Street in Bramley.

A further yellow warning for heavy rain covers some parts of West Yorkshire and the most western areas of Leeds, but does not cover the whole city. It comes into affect at midnight tonight and runs until 6pm tomorrow.