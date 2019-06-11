Yellow weather warning in place for days as heavy rain to soak Leeds all week

A yellow weather warning has been put in place until Thursday as heavy showers continue to soak Leeds and Yorkshire.

The Met Office has warned that flooding and disruption to transport could hit the city, with a chance that homes and businesses could be flooded and buildings damaged.

Heavy rain is set to fall across Leeds

Driving conditions could become 'difficult' and lead to communities being cut off by flooding on roads.

The weather warning said: "Spells of heavy and persistent rain have the potential to bring flooding and disruption to transport in places.

"There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings

"Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services

"Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

"There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads"

The forecast this week

Heavy rain is forecast until 10pm on Tuesday, before the showers return on Wednesday, although not as heavy for most of the day.

Stronger, heavier showers return on Thursday before the weekend becomes more overcast and less wet.

Tuesday:

A dry start in the north, but outbreaks of rain in the south will become more widespread and heavier during the day, with thunder possible, especially across southern parts. Feeling chilly, especially near the coast with strong onshore winds. Maximum temperature 12 °C.

Tuesday night:

Staying cloudy with further outbreaks of heavy rain to start, but the rain becoming lighter and more patchy by Wednesday morning. Some hill fog, but with winds easing a little. Minimum temperature 7 °C.

Wednesday:

Warmer with some drier and brighter spells for a time, but also some patchy rain, this becoming more persistent and locally heavy later in the day. Maximum temperature 17 °C.

Outlook for Thursday to Saturday:

Cloud and outbreaks of locally heavy rain on Thursday, becoming lighter and more patchy in the afternoon. Sunny intervals and showers on Friday and Saturday, these perhaps heavy in places.