Yellow weather warning for rain issued on Tuesday - Leeds affected by "heavy and persistent" rain
A yellow weather warning for rain has been issued for Leeds on Tuesday.
Heavy and persistent rain is likely to lead to disruption to transport, the Met Office said.
A few homes and businesses could also be flooded according to the warning.
The weather warning covers much of the North of England.
It is due to last from 2am to midnight on Tuesday in the area.
The warning continues: "Bus and train services affected with journey times taking longer.
"Spray and flooding on roads will make journey times longer."
Tuesday has highs of 12 degrees and lows of 9 degrees according to the Met Office.
It is most likely to rain around 3pm.
_
Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United. With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.