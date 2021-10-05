Yellow weather warning for rain issued on Tuesday - Leeds affected by "heavy and persistent" rain

A yellow weather warning for rain has been issued for Leeds on Tuesday.

By Daniel Sheridan
Tuesday, 5th October 2021, 4:45 am

Heavy and persistent rain is likely to lead to disruption to transport, the Met Office said.

A few homes and businesses could also be flooded according to the warning.

The weather warning covers much of the North of England.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Yellow weather warning for rain issued on Tuesday - Leeds affected by "heavy and persistent" rain Pic: SWNS

It is due to last from 2am to midnight on Tuesday in the area.

The warning continues: "Bus and train services affected with journey times taking longer.

"Spray and flooding on roads will make journey times longer."

Tuesday has highs of 12 degrees and lows of 9 degrees according to the Met Office.

It is most likely to rain around 3pm.

_

Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United. With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.

LeedsMet OfficeNorthEngland