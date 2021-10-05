Heavy and persistent rain is likely to lead to disruption to transport, the Met Office said.

A few homes and businesses could also be flooded according to the warning.

The weather warning covers much of the North of England.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yellow weather warning for rain issued on Tuesday - Leeds affected by "heavy and persistent" rain Pic: SWNS

It is due to last from 2am to midnight on Tuesday in the area.

The warning continues: "Bus and train services affected with journey times taking longer.

"Spray and flooding on roads will make journey times longer."

Tuesday has highs of 12 degrees and lows of 9 degrees according to the Met Office.

It is most likely to rain around 3pm.

_