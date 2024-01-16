The Met Office has issued a weather alert for Leeds - warning of snow and ice overnight.

The yellow warning is in place until midnight on Wednesday, with travel disruption possible for drivers and train passengers.

Power cuts could occur and there's a chance of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces, the Met Office said.

Tonight, a wintry mix of rain, sleet and snow will edge eastwards through the evening.

This will eventually clear, to leave dry, clear and very cold conditions in its wake, with a severe frost and a risk of widespread ice forming. The minimum temperature across Yorkshire is -10C.

Here's the full hour-by-hour overnight forecast for Leeds, according to the Met Office.

Overnight forecast

7pm - cloudy - 3C

8pm - light rain - 3C

9pm - light rain - 3C

10pm - heavy rain - 2C

11pm - light rain - 3C

12am - sleet shower - 2C

1am - cloudy - 3C

2am - partly cloudy - 2C

3am - partly cloudy - 1C

4am - clear night - 0C