Will it snow in Leeds today? Weather forecast in full as Met Office issues snow and ice warning
London has been blanketed in snow over the last week – but there’s still been none to settle in Leeds.
Temperatures have dropped to well below freezing, but a spell of dry weather has meant the city has stayed snow-free. The Met Office has now issued a yellow weather warning for snow and ice, covering Leeds, on Sunday.
It warns a period of snow will lead to some disruption to travel and other activities, before turning to rain later in the day. Only sleet is forecast for Leeds city centre, but more rural areas are expected to see light snow in the early afternoon.
Any snow isn’t expected to settle, as temperatures look set to rise to 13C in Leeds on Monday. But what does the Met Office predict today (Saturday)? Here’s the hour-by-hour weather forecast for Leeds.
9am – cloudy – 2C
10am – overcast – 3C
11am – overcast – 3C
noon – cloudy – 3C
1pm – cloudy – 4C
2pm – light rain – 3C
3pm – overcast – 4C
4pm – cloudy – 4C
5pm – cloudy – 4C
6pm – cloudy – 4C
7pm – partly cloudy (night) – 4C
8pm – cloudy – 4C
9pm – cloudy – 4C
10pm – cloudy – 4C
11pm – cloudy – 4C