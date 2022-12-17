Temperatures have dropped to well below freezing, but a spell of dry weather has meant the city has stayed snow-free. The Met Office has now issued a yellow weather warning for snow and ice, covering Leeds, on Sunday.

It warns a period of snow will lead to some disruption to travel and other activities, before turning to rain later in the day. Only sleet is forecast for Leeds city centre, but more rural areas are expected to see light snow in the early afternoon.

Any snow isn’t expected to settle, as temperatures look set to rise to 13C in Leeds on Monday. But what does the Met Office predict today (Saturday)? Here’s the hour-by-hour weather forecast for Leeds.

A snow and ice warning has been issued for Leeds on Sunday (Photo: Simon Hulme)

9am – cloudy – 2C

10am – overcast – 3C

11am – overcast – 3C

noon – cloudy – 3C

1pm – cloudy – 4C

2pm – light rain – 3C

3pm – overcast – 4C

4pm – cloudy – 4C

5pm – cloudy – 4C

6pm – cloudy – 4C

7pm – partly cloudy (night) – 4C

8pm – cloudy – 4C

9pm – cloudy – 4C

10pm – cloudy – 4C

