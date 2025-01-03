Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The council has commented after pictures showed the extent of flooding at a car park in Wetherby where charges are set to be introduced.

Steve Draper used his drone to capture the dramatic pictures over the River Wharfe on January 1 that showed the Wilderness car park - and one red car - submerged in water.

Mr Draper, who lives near the river on Parsons Green, said that he has witnessed the river banks overflowing previously but that this was the worst he had seen it.

He said: “It had been raining heavily through the night so I thought I would take the drone in the back garden.

“As more water came downstream it got worse and I took those pictures at about 3pm. I was gobsmacked!”

Steve Draper said he was 'gobsmacked' by the level of flooding in Wetherby | Steve Draper

Mr Draper shared the pictures online and said he received a number of comments from people complaining about the city council’s plans to introduce charges at the car park while flooding is still an issue.

He said: “A lot of people have commented saying they can’t believe the council would bring in charges. I think that flooding has increased in recent years.”

He said that as the water levels went down yesterday (Thursday) debris could be seen around the car park but that volunteers were helping clean up the area.

A Leeds City Council spokesperson said they were aware of the high river levels over the New Year period, adding: “Wilderness Carpark in Wetherby is in the floodplain and a regular flooding hotspot. The council is working with the local community including the ward members and industry partners to look at an innovative way to provide a more localised warning system, however, this is still a work in progress.”

Addressing the frustrations about parking charges introduced at the site, a council spokesperson said: “In common with local authorities across the country, the council is facing unprecedented budget challenges that are impacting all its service areas.

“Following a public consultation last year, we have taken the decision to introduce modest car parking charges at a number of district car parks across the city including Wilderness and Station Gardens in Wetherby. There will still be alternative free parking available in Wetherby.

“In response to comments received during the public consultation, we amended our proposals and have allowed free parking for a period at each car park. Parking at Wilderness will remain free up to one hour, and parking at Station Garden will be free up to 3 hours. ‘Blue Badge’ holders will also be exempt from parking charges. Prices at Station Gardens will have lower prices compared to our other car parks, reflecting its location and current usage.”