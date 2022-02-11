After a frosty start to the morning, Friday will be largely dry and sometimes sunny, the Met Office said.

The umbrellas can be packed away as it will be dry today with no wind or snow.

Despite the sunshine it will feel cold, although the winds will be much lighter compared to Thursday, forecasters said.

Maximum temperatures will be six degrees.

Overnight, the weather will turn increasingly cloudy, with outbreaks of rain and strengthening winds spreading eastwards during the early hours.

However, it will be less cold than Thursday night with minimum temperatures three degrees.

Looking to Saturday, forecasters said Leeds can expected to see outbreaks of heavy rain at times, particularly in the afternoon.

It will be windy, with gales in places.

Fortunately for those looking forward to a night out in the city centre, Met Office forecasters said the rain will "probably clear by the evening."

Temperatures will be a maximum of eight degrees.

On Sunday, rain is forecast again.

Outbreaks of rain, heavy at times, are expected throughout the day but temperature-wise it will remain mild.

Early rain will clear to sunshine and showers on Monday but it will feel colder.