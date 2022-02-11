Leeds weekend weather forecast: A frosty start as heavy rain and strong winds predicted
It was a very cold start to the day for people in Leeds - but was does the weather look like for the rest of the weekend?
After a frosty start to the morning, Friday will be largely dry and sometimes sunny, the Met Office said.
The umbrellas can be packed away as it will be dry today with no wind or snow.
Despite the sunshine it will feel cold, although the winds will be much lighter compared to Thursday, forecasters said.
Maximum temperatures will be six degrees.
Overnight, the weather will turn increasingly cloudy, with outbreaks of rain and strengthening winds spreading eastwards during the early hours.
However, it will be less cold than Thursday night with minimum temperatures three degrees.
Looking to Saturday, forecasters said Leeds can expected to see outbreaks of heavy rain at times, particularly in the afternoon.
Read More
It will be windy, with gales in places.
Fortunately for those looking forward to a night out in the city centre, Met Office forecasters said the rain will "probably clear by the evening."
Temperatures will be a maximum of eight degrees.
On Sunday, rain is forecast again.
Outbreaks of rain, heavy at times, are expected throughout the day but temperature-wise it will remain mild.
Early rain will clear to sunshine and showers on Monday but it will feel colder.
Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United. With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.