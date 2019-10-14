Weather warning issued for Leeds: this is when it will start raining

A yellow weather warning is in place over Leeds from midday on Monday.

By Joe Cooper
Monday, 14th October 2019, 07:37 am
Updated Monday, 14th October 2019, 09:47 am

The rain warning is in place over much of England until midnight.

It is set to be a largely dry and bright morning, with temperatures rising to a maximum of 13 degrees in the afternoon.

But rain will start to set in late afternoon, with heavy rain hitting by tea time.

Rain is set to hit Leeds later.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Here is the full forecast:

8am: Less than 5 per cent chance of rain / 8 degrees

9am: Less than 5 per cent chance of rain / 8 degrees

10am: Less than 5 per cent chance of rain / 9 degrees

Rain is set to hit Leeds later.

11am: 10 per cent chance of rain / 10 degrees

noon: 10 per cent chance of rain / 11 degrees

1pm: 10 per cent chance of rain / 12 degrees

2pm: 10 per cent chance of rain / 12 degrees

3pm: 10 per cent chance of rain / 12 degrees

4pm: 50 per cent chance of rain / 12 degrees

5pm: 60 per cent chance of rain / 11 degrees

6pm: 90 per cent chance of rain / 11 degrees

7pm: 90 per cent chance of rain / 11 degrees

8pm: 90 per cent chance of rain / 11 degrees

9pm: 60 per cent chance of rain / 10 degrees

10pm: 60 per cent chance of rain / 10 degrees

11pm: 90 per cent chance of rain / 10 degrees