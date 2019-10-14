Weather warning issued for Leeds: this is when it will start raining
A yellow weather warning is in place over Leeds from midday on Monday.
The rain warning is in place over much of England until midnight.
It is set to be a largely dry and bright morning, with temperatures rising to a maximum of 13 degrees in the afternoon.
But rain will start to set in late afternoon, with heavy rain hitting by tea time.
Here is the full forecast:
8am: Less than 5 per cent chance of rain / 8 degrees
9am: Less than 5 per cent chance of rain / 8 degrees
10am: Less than 5 per cent chance of rain / 9 degrees
11am: 10 per cent chance of rain / 10 degrees
noon: 10 per cent chance of rain / 11 degrees
1pm: 10 per cent chance of rain / 12 degrees
2pm: 10 per cent chance of rain / 12 degrees
3pm: 10 per cent chance of rain / 12 degrees
4pm: 50 per cent chance of rain / 12 degrees
5pm: 60 per cent chance of rain / 11 degrees
6pm: 90 per cent chance of rain / 11 degrees
7pm: 90 per cent chance of rain / 11 degrees
8pm: 90 per cent chance of rain / 11 degrees
9pm: 60 per cent chance of rain / 10 degrees
10pm: 60 per cent chance of rain / 10 degrees
11pm: 90 per cent chance of rain / 10 degrees