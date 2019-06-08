Weather warning for Leeds issued amid fears heavy rain may lead to flooding

Have your say

A yellow weather warning has been issued for Leeds due to a huge amount of rain due next week.

Accuweather announced the warning for Wednesday June 12th until Thursday June 13th due to "heavy rain which may lead to localised flooding".

The weather site reported: "Whilst some places may miss the worst of the rain, 20 mm could fall quite widely, with locally up to 60 mm.

"The heavy rain may also be accompanied by strong to gale force northeasterly winds.

"There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings.

"Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services.

"Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

"There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads."

Storm Miguel has caused weather chaos for the UK, with heavy rain and winds expected in the next few days.