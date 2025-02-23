UK weather: Met Office’s UK 5 day weather forecast for last week of meteorological winter
The Met Office has forecast a day of sunshine and showers across the UK on February 24, with close to average temperatures in the north, but mild in the south.
It will be the last week of meteorological winter, with the season ending on February 28.
Met Office’s UK 5 day forecast
Monday
Rain clearing the southeast, leaving a day of sunshine and showers across the UK. Temperatures close to average in the north, but mild in the sunshine across the south.
Outlook for Tuesday to Thursday
Sunny spells and showers for many on Tuesday. Rain for many on Wednesday, turning heavy at times. Drier and brighter on Thursday away from the far north and far southwest.
