Watch the moment giant thunderstorm hits Leeds

This was the moment Leeds was hit with a torrential downpour as thunder rang out across the city.
Lightning struck at around 4.30pm, followed by thunderclaps ranging from a low rumble to a loud, sharp crack.
-> The most shocking pictures as extreme weather causes floods across Yorkshire
There was a brief downpour, catching some people heading home from work.
A Met Office yellow rain warning is still in place across the city until midnight.
There is a 40 per cent chance of rain at 6pm, with a dry evening expected, according to the forecast.
Flash floods on Tuesday caused chaos across the county, particularly in the Yorkshire Dales.