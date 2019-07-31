Watch the moment giant thunderstorm hits Leeds

Have your say

This was the moment Leeds was hit with a torrential downpour as thunder rang out across the city.

Lightning struck at around 4.30pm, followed by thunderclaps ranging from a low rumble to a loud, sharp crack.

Lightning strikes south Leeds.

There was a brief downpour, catching some people heading home from work.

A Met Office yellow rain warning is still in place across the city until midnight.

There is a 40 per cent chance of rain at 6pm, with a dry evening expected, according to the forecast.

Flash floods on Tuesday caused chaos across the county, particularly in the Yorkshire Dales.