UV levels rise as temperatures increase - here’s how to stay safe in the sun

The weather of late has seen an increase in temperatures - but with this comes the rise of UV rays.

In a recent tweet, the Met Office explains that the warm, dry weather is increasing the risk of pollen, alongside the UV rays strengthening.

What causes an increase in UV Levels?

According to the Met Office, the main factors affecting the strength of UV radiation reaching the Earth's surface are:

- the elevation angle (height) of the sun in the sky

- the amount of cloud, dust and pollution in the atmosphere

- the amount of ozone gas in the stratosphere

Sun safety

The Met Office explains that when the weather is sunny and there’s an increase in UV levels, you should ensure that you and your family are protected.

Yinka Ebo, Senior Health Information Officer at Cancer Research UK said, “In many cases sunburn actually happens in the UK, often when people are out and about.

“The sun's rays can be strong enough to burn in the UK from around April to September.

“You can protect yourself and your family from sunburn by using a combination of shade, clothing and at least SPF 15 sunscreen when enjoying the sunshine.”

Current UV levels

According to the Met Office’s current UV index, the UV forecast shows a medium risk throughout Scotland and England, while UV levels in Northern Ireland are low.

Long-term forecast

The UK Met Office outlook for Friday 3 May to Sunday 12 May explains that there will be some showery rain pushing south-eastwards on Friday. This will be interspersed with brighter spells.

Colder, showery conditions will spread into the north later, with these showers turning wintry over the Scottish mountains.

“During the Bank Holiday weekend a pattern of generally dry weather is likely to develop, with some sunshine across most parts, although western and northern areas may eventually see some unsettled and windier conditions later,” adds the Met Office.

“After a cold start for many, day time temperatures are more likely to become warm again by the end of the weekend.”