The Met Office is forecasting heavy and thundery showers for some areas in the UK today, with the rain set to continue into next week.

A Met Office weather map shows where heavy and thundery showers will hit the UK today (March 23).

The Met Office said: “There will be some bright or sunny spells this afternoon. Some showers too though, especially in the southeast where they could turn heavy and locally thundery. Fairly warm in the south, with nearer average temperatures elsewhere.”

Met Office’s UK 5 day forecast

Today (March 23)

Low cloud lifting and breaking to allow some brighter spells. Outbreaks of rain in the north gradually easing. But showers developing across southern regions, some heavy and perhaps thundery. Rather warm in the south, cooler in the breeze further north.

Tonight (March 23)

Showers in the south easing through the evening and gradually dying out overnight, but with low cloud reforming. Clear spells in the north allowing frost and isolated fog patches.

Monday

Low cloud slowly clearing across England and Wales to leave a mainly fine day. Sunny start further north, but outbreaks of rain reaching western Scotland and Northern Ireland by mid-afternoon.