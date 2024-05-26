Leeds weather: The exact time thunderstorms are forecast as Met Office issues warning
The yellow weather warning is in place across much of England today (Sunday May 26) from noon until 8pm.
Storms are forecast in both Leeds and London, as thousands of Leeds United fans get ready to cheer on the Whites in the Championship play off final at Wembley.
The Met Office has warned to expect spray and sudden flooding, which could lead to difficult driving conditions and road closures.
Forecasters added: “There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater and lightning strikes.
“There is a small chance that some communities become temporarily cut off by flooded roads.
“Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.
“There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.”
Here is when thunderstorms are expected to hit Leeds.
Hour-by-hour Met Office forecast
1pm - light rain - 13C
2pm - heavy shower - 15C
3pm - thunder - 15C
4pm - thunder shower - 16C
5pm - thunder - 15C
6pm - cloudy - 16C
7pm - light rain - 16C
8pm - light shower - 15C
9pm - light rain - 15C
10pm - light rain - 14C
11pm - partly cloudy - 13C
