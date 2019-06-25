The rain returns in Leeds: Tuesday's weather in full

Have your say

Heavy rain is expected again until the early evening today in Leeds.

The Met Office said there will be 'heavy rain changing to cloudy by early evening'.

There is a 90% chance of rain until at least 10am, with cloud expected in the evening.

The temperature is set to hit a high of 16 degrees, with a low of 12 degrees.

Humidity is very high, reaching a peak of 92%.

The Met Office forecast for Tuesday says: “Rain, often heavy and sometimes thundery, gradually clears away northwards, leaving a legacy of low cloud, hill fog and light rain.

“Later in the afternoon the rain mostly dies away.”

The evening is expected to be dry, with little rain forecast overnight.

The sunset is at 21.41.

Temperatures will rise to around 20 degrees by Wednesday. From Thursday onward it will be dry and sunny, with high humidity levels throughout the weekend.

The pollen count is set to rocket and the Met Office are warning asthma sufferers to be prepared.