The official names for 2022 and 2023 storms announced by the Met Office
The first storms of the 2022 and 2023 winter have been named by the Met Office.
The names have been decided in a partnership with the Dutch KNMI and Irish Met Éireann for the eighth year of a storm naming project to raise awareness and inform the public about the risks of storms.
The British contributions were submitted by the public, and include names such as Khalid, Daisy and Glen.
The names will be given to storms causing a ‘medium’ or ‘high’ impact on the UK, the Netherlands and Ireland, and will be given in alphabetical order to ensure they are in line with the US National Hurricane Centre.
Starting on A, the first storm will be named Antoni, one of the names chosen in the Netherlands, followed by the UK’s most popular vote Betty.
Met Office Head of Situational Awareness Will Lang said: “We know from seven years of doing this that naming storms works. Last year, Storms Arwen and Eunice brought some severe impacts to the UK and we know that naming storms helps to raise awareness and give the public the information they need to stay safe in times of severe weather.
“Recent impactful storms demonstrated our ongoing need to communicate severe weather in a clear way to help the public protect themselves. Naming storms is just one way that we know helps to raise awareness of severe weather and provides clarity for the public when they need it most.”
Storms are named to help give authoritative, consistent information in times of severe weather.
In 2022, storm Eunice showed that 95% of the population living in areas where red warnings were issued found the naming useful. National Highways reports that 21% traffic were reported on streets on February 18th when the name was used.