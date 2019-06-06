Storm Miguel to bring thunder, hail, heavy rain and gales to the UK

The UK is set to be hit by wet and windy weather over the next few days as the aftermath of Storm Miguel, which is currently sweeping Spain, heads north.

Storm Miguel is a low pressure system named by the Spanish Met service. Although this low pressure system is set to weaken by the time it arrives in the UK, the remnants of the storm will still bring wet and windy weather conditions to the UK.

Thunder, heavy rain and wind

Tonight (6 June) is set to be a mainly dry night, with clear spells for most, but turning chilly. It will turn cloudier and windier across the south with outbreaks of rain arriving later.

Friday (7 June) is set to begin dry and bright for most, “before a spell of wet and windy weather sweeps north across much of the UK,” according to the Met Office.

Rain is set to continue northwards on Saturday, with sunshine and showers to the south and staying windy.

“Sunday and Monday will see sunshine and showers, heavy and possibly thundery,” said the Met Office.

Will the bad weather continue next week?

Looking further ahead, the Met Office UK outlook for Monday 10 June to Wednesday 19 June says: “The unsettled and cool weather looks set to continue into next week.

“Monday will see sunny spells and further showers, with the risk of hail and thunder. Outbreaks of rain will also be likely for Scotland.”

Next week will also start cool, showery and changeable, “but there are indications for later in the week that overall drier and more settled conditions could slowly become established,” adds the Met Office.

These more settled conditions will be most likely across the north of the UK, with southern areas more likely to see outbreaks of rain or showers, and some stronger winds at times.

Temperatures are forecast to be generally close to or a little below average at first, but could become warm at times, particularly in the north.