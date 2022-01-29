However, when is the storm warning due to end?

Here is the latest from the Met Office:

Storm Malik Leeds: Latest forecast - when the weather warning is expected to end

When does the warning end?

The warning ends at 3pm on Saturday but another has been issued for 6pm on Sunday until 12pm on Monday (Jan 31)

What should I expect in the next warning?

Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible.

Some roads and bridges may close.

Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.

Injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto susceptible sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.

What is the Met Office advice in a storm?

Before the storm:

Secure loose objects such as ladders, garden furniture or anything else that could be blown into windows and other glazing and break them.

Close and securely fasten doors and windows, particularly those on the windward side of the house, and especially large doors such as those on garages.

Park vehicles in a garage, if available; otherwise keep them clear of buildings, trees, walls and fences.

Close and secure loft trapdoors with bolts, particularly if roof pitch is less than 30°.

If the house is fitted with storm shutters over the windows then ensure that these are closed and fastened.

If chimney stacks are tall and in poor condition, move beds away from areas directly below them.

During the storm:

Stay indoors as much as possible.

If you do go out, try not to walk or shelter close to buildings and trees.

Keep away from the sheltered side of boundary walls and fences - if these structures fail, they will collapse on this side.

Do not go outside to repair damage while the storm is in progress.

If possible, enter and leave your house through doors in the sheltered side, closing them behind you.

Open internal doors only as needed, and close them behind you.

Take care when driving on exposed routes such as bridges, or high open roads, delay your journey or find alternative routes if possible.

Slow down and be aware of side winds, particular care should be taken if you are towing or are a high sided vehicle.

Do not drive unless your journey is really necessary.

After the storm:

Be careful not to touch any electrical/telephone cables that have been blown down or are still hanging.

Do not walk too close to walls, buildings and trees as they could have been weakened.

Make sure that any vulnerable neighbours or relatives are safe and help them make arrangements for any repairs.