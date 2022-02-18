Storm Eunice: Live updates as thousands of Leeds homes without power, travel disrupted and buildings damaged
Storm Eunice has caused travel chaos on the roads, on the railway and in the skies above Leeds as flights were grounded and incoming planes were forced to divert.
Thousands of homes in the city have been hit by power cuts, while others have been damaged by the force of the winds seen this afternoon and in the early evening. Follow our live blog below and refresh the page for the latest updates.
Last updated: Friday, 18 February, 2022, 21:22
Highways England shares photos of chaos caused by Storm Eunice
Several dead due to incidents during Storm Eunice
Four people have been killed, with several others injured, as Storm Eunice brought damage, disruption and potentially record-breaking gusts of wind to the UK and Ireland.
A woman in her 30s died after a tree fell on a car in Haringey, north London, on Friday afternoon, the Metropolitan Police said. It was the first confirmed death in England related to Eunice.
A man in his 50s died in Netherton, Merseyside, after debris struck the windscreen of a vehicle he was travelling in.
In a statement, Merseyside Police said: “Officers were contacted at just after 2.10pm to reports that debris had struck the windscreen of a vehicle at Switch Island/Dunningsbridge Road.
“A male passenger in the vehicle was injured. Paramedics attended at the scene but the man, who is in his 50s, was sadly pronounced dead. The male driver of the vehicle was not injured.
“The passenger’s next of kin have been made aware and are being supported by specially trained officers and inquiries into the incident are ongoing.”
A man in his 20s was killed in Alton, Hampshire, after a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter pick-up collided with a tree in Old Odiham Road just before midday.
Earlier, a man in Co Wexford, Ireland, was also killed by a falling tree.
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said of the incident in Haringey: “My thoughts and prayers are with the families of the woman who tragically lost her life and the man who was seriously injured in Highgate this afternoon.
“I’d like to pay tribute to all those in the emergency services who have been working tirelessly to keep us safe and urge all Londoners to remain cautious and avoid taking risks as this storm passes.”
It came as millions of people were urged to stay at home on Friday due to safety fears over the impact of Eunice, one of the worst storms to hit the UK in a generation, while transport woes meant many were unable to travel.
Both of the Met Office’s ultra-rare “red” weather warnings over the impact of extremely strong winds have now elapsed, but Eunice’s impact is expected to continue.
A member of the public suffered “serious injuries” after being struck by debris from a roof in Henley-on-Thames.
Two men are also in hospital after being injured in similar, separate incidents in south London.
The latest hour-by-hour forecast:
10pm
Rain and winds of 36 mph.
11pm
Heavy rain shower and winds of 39 mph.
12am
Rain and winds of 34 mph.
1am
No rain but winds of 38 mph.
2am
No rain but winds of 39 mph.
3am
No rain but winds of 38 mph.
4am
No rain but winds of 36 mph.
5am
Rain and winds of 34 mph.
6am
No rain and winds of 33 mph.
7am
No rain and winds of 27 mph.
8am
No rain and winds of 24 mph.
9am
No rain and winds of 23 mph.
10am
No rain and winds of 25 mph.
Thousands of Leeds homes without power
Thousands of homes in Leeds are without power due to Storm Eunice. These are the areas affected by power cuts, according to Northern Grid.
These are the areas in Leeds currently affected by power cuts, according to Northern Grid:
Yeadon - LS14, LS29
A total 110 properties in this postcode area are affected.
Northern Grid said: “The power cut affecting your property has been caused by an unexpected problem with the cables or equipment that serve your area.”
There is no estimated time of when power will be restored.
North Leeds - LS17, LS21, LS3
A total of 140 properties in this area are impacted by the power cut.
Northern Grid aims to get the power back on by 6.15am on Saturday, February 19.
Whinmoor - LS14
In LS14, a total of 40 homes are without power.
There is no estimated time of when power will be restored.
Thorner - LS14, LS22, LS23, LS24, LS25, LS27
A total of 2,030 properties are affected by the power cut.
Northern Grid aims to get the power back on by 7.15am on Saturday, February 19.
Wetherby - LS22, LS23
In LS22 and LS23, a total of 840 people are without power.
There is no estimated time of when power will be restored.
First Leeds bus service diverted due to fallen tree
More disruption to bus services due to fallen trees blocking the usual routes.
LNER update on last service leaving Leeds tonight
Rail company LNER has said the last train from Leeds to London Kinds Cross will depart at 8.45pm. All other services have been cancelled.
It says passengers are strongly advised not to travel today. Tickets will be accepted for travel until Tuesday February 22.
Partial reopening of M1 near Leeds after lorries overturn
Highways England has confirmed the M1 has now reopened northbound between J40 (Ossett) and J41 (East Ardsley). However, J39 (Wakefield) to J40 remains closed for ongoing recovery of the overturned lorry.
West Yorkshire Police are in attendance. National Highways Traffic Officers are also on scene assisting with traffic management.
Diversions are in place with details available here on the Highways England website.
Leeds garden centre closure as roof is blown off
Palmers Plants has announced that it will be temporarily closed this weekend after its roof was blown off.
The garden centre in Calverley Lane, Calverley, has said it will keep customers posted about its reopening date.
Strong winds blow cladding off apartment block in Clarence Dock
The force of the winds now hitting Leeds is so great that it’s blown the cladding off an apartment building in Clarence Dock.
