Storm Eunice Leeds: Hour by hour weather forecast as yellow warning remains in place for high winds

Storm Eunice is the second storm to hit the country in as many days following the disruption caused by Storm Dudley.

Strong winds and continued disruption is expected for much of the UK on Friday with a rare red weather warning in place for parts of Southern England and Wales.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Storm Eunice is the second storm to hit the country in as many days following the disruption caused by Storm Dudley. Picture: James Hardisty.

The yellow warning covering Leeds and West Yorkshire means a small risk to life with travel delays, road and rail closures, power cuts and damage to property all likely.

Here is an hour by hour weather report as Leeds braces itself for possible snow:

Today (Friday, February 18)

8am: Heavy rain

Chance of rain: 90 per cent

Temperature: 6 °C

9am: Heavy shower

Chance of rain: 60 per cent

Temperature: 7 °C

10am: Light shower

Chance of rain: 40 per cent

Temperature: 6 °C

11am: Heavy rain

Chance of rain: 80 per cent

Temperature: 6 °C

Midday: Heavy rain

Chance of rain: 90 per cent

Temperature: 6 °C

The rain is expected to persist throughout much of the afternoon before easing up slightly later in the day.

1pm: Heavy rain

Chance of rain: 90 per cent

Temperature: 5 °C

2pm: Heavy rain

Chance of rain: 90 per cent

Temperature: 4 °C

3pm: Heavy rain

Chance of rain: 90 per cent

Temperature: 4 °C

4pm: Light shower

Chance of rain: 50 per cent

Temperature: 4 °C

5pm: Light rain

Chance of rain: 60 per cent

Temperature: 3 °C

6pm: Light rain

Chance of rain: 60 per cent

Temperature: 3 °C

7pm: Light rain

Chance of rain: 50 per cent

Temperature: 3 °C

8pm: Light shower

Chance of rain: 50 per cent

Temperature: 3 °C

9pm: Light shower

Chance of rain: 40 per cent

Temperature: 3 °C

10pm: Light shower

Chance of rain: 50 per cent

Temperature: 3 °C

11pm: Cloudy

Chance of rain: 20 per cent

Temperature: 3 °C

Saturday:

A cold and bright start, with some wintry showers, mainly on hills. Meanwhile, an area of rain and hill snow is likely to arrive from the west during the afternoon. Maximum temperature 8 °C.