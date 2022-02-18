Storm Eunice Leeds: Hour by hour weather forecast as yellow warning remains in place for high winds
A yellow weather warning for high wind remains in place across Leeds this morning as the city prepares to be hit by Storm Eunice.
Storm Eunice is the second storm to hit the country in as many days following the disruption caused by Storm Dudley.
Strong winds and continued disruption is expected for much of the UK on Friday with a rare red weather warning in place for parts of Southern England and Wales.
The yellow warning covering Leeds and West Yorkshire means a small risk to life with travel delays, road and rail closures, power cuts and damage to property all likely.
Here is an hour by hour weather report as Leeds braces itself for possible snow:
Today (Friday, February 18)
8am: Heavy rain
Chance of rain: 90 per cent
Temperature: 6 °C
9am: Heavy shower
Chance of rain: 60 per cent
Temperature: 7 °C
10am: Light shower
Chance of rain: 40 per cent
Temperature: 6 °C
11am: Heavy rain
Chance of rain: 80 per cent
Temperature: 6 °C
Midday: Heavy rain
Chance of rain: 90 per cent
Temperature: 6 °C
The rain is expected to persist throughout much of the afternoon before easing up slightly later in the day.
1pm: Heavy rain
Chance of rain: 90 per cent
Temperature: 5 °C
2pm: Heavy rain
Chance of rain: 90 per cent
Temperature: 4 °C
3pm: Heavy rain
Chance of rain: 90 per cent
Temperature: 4 °C
4pm: Light shower
Chance of rain: 50 per cent
Temperature: 4 °C
5pm: Light rain
Chance of rain: 60 per cent
Temperature: 3 °C
6pm: Light rain
Chance of rain: 60 per cent
Temperature: 3 °C
7pm: Light rain
Chance of rain: 50 per cent
Temperature: 3 °C
8pm: Light shower
Chance of rain: 50 per cent
Temperature: 3 °C
9pm: Light shower
Chance of rain: 40 per cent
Temperature: 3 °C
10pm: Light shower
Chance of rain: 50 per cent
Temperature: 3 °C
11pm: Cloudy
Chance of rain: 20 per cent
Temperature: 3 °C
Saturday:
A cold and bright start, with some wintry showers, mainly on hills. Meanwhile, an area of rain and hill snow is likely to arrive from the west during the afternoon. Maximum temperature 8 °C.
