Forecasters have been warning the UK will experience a weather phenomenon known as Sudden Stratospheric Warming (SSW), an event when rapid warming occurs high up in the stratosphere, resulting in changes to surface weather. Forecasters suggested the resulting freezing temperatures will arrive in the UK in late February and early March.

Despite speculation the event could trigger snow and blizzards, the Met Office predicts Leeds will see mild temperatures into next week. Beyond next week, the Met Office say: “In this period, spells of rain or snow are more likely than earlier in the month, with a low chance that some wintry episodes could be disruptive, though northwestern areas are most likely to see the driest conditions.

“Winds could often be from a northerly or easterly direction, and temperatures are more likely to be below-average than above-average overall, but later in the month, colder air will be fighting against a strengthening sun.”

Leeds weather forecast

Thursday, February 23 - Sunny conditions throughout the day, with highs of 8°c and lows of 5°c.

Friday, February 24 - Cloudy day with the possibility of showers. Highs of 9°c and lows of 4°c.

Saturday, February 25 - A cloudy and rainy day with highs of 7°c and lows of 3°c.

Sunday, February 26 - Overcast with highs of 8°c and lows of 3°c.

Monday, February 27 - Continued overcast weather with highs of 8°c and lows of 3°c.

Tuesday, February 28 - Cloudy and overcast throughout the day, with highs of 8°c and lows of 3°c.

What is Sudden Stratospheric Warming?