Snow in Leeds: Forecast for Leeds as Met Office issues latest on ‘snow and blizzard’ warning
The Met Office has clarified suggestions snow could be set to hit the UK next week due to Sudden Stratospheric Warming.
Forecasters have been warning the UK will experience a weather phenomenon known as Sudden Stratospheric Warming (SSW), an event when rapid warming occurs high up in the stratosphere, resulting in changes to surface weather. Forecasters suggested the resulting freezing temperatures will arrive in the UK in late February and early March.
Despite speculation the event could trigger snow and blizzards, the Met Office predicts Leeds will see mild temperatures into next week. Beyond next week, the Met Office say: “In this period, spells of rain or snow are more likely than earlier in the month, with a low chance that some wintry episodes could be disruptive, though northwestern areas are most likely to see the driest conditions.
“Winds could often be from a northerly or easterly direction, and temperatures are more likely to be below-average than above-average overall, but later in the month, colder air will be fighting against a strengthening sun.”
Leeds weather forecast
Thursday, February 23 - Sunny conditions throughout the day, with highs of 8°c and lows of 5°c.
Friday, February 24 - Cloudy day with the possibility of showers. Highs of 9°c and lows of 4°c.
Saturday, February 25 - A cloudy and rainy day with highs of 7°c and lows of 3°c.
Sunday, February 26 - Overcast with highs of 8°c and lows of 3°c.
Monday, February 27 - Continued overcast weather with highs of 8°c and lows of 3°c.
Tuesday, February 28 - Cloudy and overcast throughout the day, with highs of 8°c and lows of 3°c.
What is Sudden Stratospheric Warming?
The Met Office describes SSW as “rapid warming (up to about 50°C in just a couple of days), between 10 km and 50 km above the earth’s surface. This is so high up that we don’t feel the ‘warming’ ourselves. However, usually a few weeks later, we can start to see knock-on effects on the jet stream, which in turn affects our weather lower down.”