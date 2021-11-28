Snow in Leeds: Hour by hour weather forecast for your city
Leeds has been gripped by snow and ice as the city clears up in the aftermath of Storm Arwen.
How is the next 24 hours looking weather-wise? Here is an hour by hour forecast:
Sunday
4pm: Light snow showers and a gentle breeze
5pm: Light cloud and a gentle breeze
6pm: Light cloud and a gentle breeze
7pm: Party cloud and a gentle breeze
8pm: Partly cloudy and a gentle breeze
9pm: Partly cloudy and a gentle breeze
10pm: A clear sky and a gentle breeze
11pm: A clear sky and a gentle breeze
12pm: Partly cloudy and a gentle breeze
1am: Partly cloudy and a gentle breeze
2am: Partly cloudy and a gentle breeze. -1 degrees
3am: Partly cloudy and a gentle breeze
4am: Partly cloudy and a gentle breeze
5am: Party cloudy and a gentle breeze
6am: Partly cloudy and a gentle breeze. Temperatures feel like -6 degrees
7am: Partly cloudy and light winds
8am: Sunny intervals and light winds
9am: Light cloud and light winds. Temperature feels like -4 degrees
10am: Light cloud and light winds.
11am: Light cloud and light winds
12pm: Light cloud and light winds
****************************
Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United. With a digital subscription, you'll see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe