Snow in Leeds: Hour by hour weather forecast for your city

Leeds has been gripped by snow and ice as the city clears up in the aftermath of Storm Arwen.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Sunday, 28th November 2021, 2:51 pm
Updated Sunday, 28th November 2021, 2:52 pm

How is the next 24 hours looking weather-wise? Here is an hour by hour forecast:

Sunday

4pm: Light snow showers and a gentle breeze

5pm: Light cloud and a gentle breeze

6pm: Light cloud and a gentle breeze

7pm: Party cloud and a gentle breeze

8pm: Partly cloudy and a gentle breeze

9pm: Partly cloudy and a gentle breeze

10pm: A clear sky and a gentle breeze

11pm: A clear sky and a gentle breeze

12pm: Partly cloudy and a gentle breeze

1am: Partly cloudy and a gentle breeze

2am: Partly cloudy and a gentle breeze. -1 degrees

3am: Partly cloudy and a gentle breeze

4am: Partly cloudy and a gentle breeze

5am: Party cloudy and a gentle breeze

6am: Partly cloudy and a gentle breeze. Temperatures feel like -6 degrees

7am: Partly cloudy and light winds

8am: Sunny intervals and light winds

9am: Light cloud and light winds. Temperature feels like -4 degrees

10am: Light cloud and light winds.

11am: Light cloud and light winds

12pm: Light cloud and light winds

