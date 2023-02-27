The ‘Beast from the East’ refers to a cold spell that occurs in the second week of March due to a phenomenon called Sudden Stratospheric Warming. Temperatures across the UK are set to drop below 10C in most areas and could come close to freezing point overnight, according to the Met Office.

Leeds is set to avoid the snow and icy conditions this week, with the forecaster predicting average temperatures of between 4C and 8C. However, with bookies slashing the odds of snow in Leeds for the week commencing 6 March, there may be a need to dust off scarves and gloves before the month is through.

Here is the full weather forecast for Leeds this week.

White-Out.. A lady walks through the Heavy Snow with Oulton Parish Church, Leeds as a backdrop..2nd February2021..Picture by Simon Hulme

Monday 27 February

Cloudy with scattered light showers, although a few brighter spells possible. Some parts staying dry, however. After a cold start, temperatures largely recovering to around average, but still feeling chilly in the brisk northeasterly breeze. Maximum temperature 8 °C.

Cloud likely persisting overnight, with further showers spreading southwest from the North Sea. These generally light, but the odd heavier burst possible across the Pennines. Minimum temperature 2 °C.

Tuesday 28 February

Another largely cloudy day. Most parts staying dry, however further occasional light showers remain possible. Temperatures around average or perhaps slightly below, and still feeling chilly in the breeze. Maximum temperature 8 °C.

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday

