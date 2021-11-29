Snow and ice in Leeds: Hour by hour forecast for your city

The Met Office has issued a Yellow warning of ice up to 10am today. They say road surfaces may become icy in places making for tricky travel this morning. Motorists are being urged to be aware of icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths, making accidents more likely and journey times longer. And icy surfaces are likely increasing the risk of slips and falls. How is the next 24 hours looking weather-wise? Here is an hour by hour forecast: