Snow and ice in Leeds: Hour by hour forecast for your city
Leeds today woke up shivering under a blanket of snow and ice.
The Met Office has issued a Yellow warning of ice up to 10am today. They say road surfaces may become icy in places making for tricky travel this morning. Motorists are being urged to be aware of icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths, making accidents more likely and journey times longer. And icy surfaces are likely increasing the risk of slips and falls. How is the next 24 hours looking weather-wise? Here is an hour by hour forecast:
Monday
7am: Light cloud and light winds. Temperatures feel like -6 degrees
8am: Light cloud and light winds
9am: Light cloud and light winds. Temperatures feel like -5 degrees
10am; Light cloud and light winds
11am: Light cloud and light winds.
12 noon: Light cloud and light winds
1pm: Light cloud and a gentle breeze. Temperatures feel like -1 degrees
2pm: Light cloud and a gentle breeze
3pm: Thick cloud and a gentle breeze
4pm: Thick cloud and a gentle breeze
5pm: Thick cloud and a gentle breeze
6pm: Thick cloud and a gentle breeze
7pm: Thick cloud and a gentle breeze. Temperatures feel like two degrees
8pm: Thick cloud and a moderate breeze
9pm: Light cloud and a moderate breeze. Temperatures feel like 4 degrees
10pm: Light cloud and a moderate breeze
11pm: Light cloud and a moderate breeze. Temperatures feel like 6 degrees
Tuesday
Midnight: Light cloud and a moderate breeze
1am: Light cloud and a moderate breeze. Temperatures feel like 7 degrees
2am: Light cloud and a moderate breeze
3am: Partly cloudy and a moderate breeze
4am: Partly cloudy and a moderate breeze
5am: Partly cloudy and a moderate breeze. Temperature feels like 7 degrees.
