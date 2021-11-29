Snow and ice in Leeds: Hour by hour forecast for your city

Leeds today woke up shivering under a blanket of snow and ice.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Monday, 29th November 2021, 7:25 am
Leeds today woke up shivering under a blanket of snow and ice. PIC: Andrew Hutchinson

The Met Office has issued a Yellow warning of ice up to 10am today. They say road surfaces may become icy in places making for tricky travel this morning. Motorists are being urged to be aware of icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths, making accidents more likely and journey times longer. And icy surfaces are likely increasing the risk of slips and falls. How is the next 24 hours looking weather-wise? Here is an hour by hour forecast:

Monday

7am: Light cloud and light winds. Temperatures feel like -6 degrees

8am: Light cloud and light winds

9am: Light cloud and light winds. Temperatures feel like -5 degrees

10am; Light cloud and light winds

11am: Light cloud and light winds.

12 noon: Light cloud and light winds

1pm: Light cloud and a gentle breeze. Temperatures feel like -1 degrees

2pm: Light cloud and a gentle breeze

3pm: Thick cloud and a gentle breeze

4pm: Thick cloud and a gentle breeze

5pm: Thick cloud and a gentle breeze

6pm: Thick cloud and a gentle breeze

7pm: Thick cloud and a gentle breeze. Temperatures feel like two degrees

8pm: Thick cloud and a moderate breeze

9pm: Light cloud and a moderate breeze. Temperatures feel like 4 degrees

10pm: Light cloud and a moderate breeze

11pm: Light cloud and a moderate breeze. Temperatures feel like 6 degrees

Tuesday

Midnight: Light cloud and a moderate breeze

1am: Light cloud and a moderate breeze. Temperatures feel like 7 degrees

2am: Light cloud and a moderate breeze

3am: Partly cloudy and a moderate breeze

4am: Partly cloudy and a moderate breeze

5am: Partly cloudy and a moderate breeze. Temperature feels like 7 degrees.

