Rain expected in Leeds tonight: Hour-by-hour weather forecast for Thursday December 9
It is set to be a dry day across Leeds today, but rain is expected tonight.
Here is the Met Office hour-by-hour Met Office forecast for Leeds today (Dec 9):
12pm - sun/cloud - 7C -wind 18mph
1pm - sun/cloud - 7C - wind 17mph
2pm - sun/cloud - 6C - wind 17mph
3pm - cloudy - 6C - wind 14mph
4pm - cloudy - 6C - wind 13mph
5pm - cloudy - 6 C - wind 15mph
6pm - 90 per cent of rain - 5C - wind 17mph
7pm - 90 per cent chance of rain - 5C - wind 14mph
8pm - 90 per cent chance of rain - 5C - wind 14mph
9pm - 50 per cent chance of rain - 5C - wind 14mph
10pm - 40 per cent chance of rain - 6C - wind 15mph
11pm - 10 per cent chance of rain - 6C - wind 23mph
