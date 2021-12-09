Rain expected in Leeds tonight: Hour-by-hour weather forecast for Thursday December 9

It is set to be a dry day across Leeds today, but rain is expected tonight.

By Mark Lavery
Thursday, 9th December 2021, 11:45 am

Here is the Met Office hour-by-hour Met Office forecast for Leeds today (Dec 9):

12pm - sun/cloud - 7C -wind 18mph

1pm - sun/cloud - 7C - wind 17mph

2pm - sun/cloud - 6C - wind 17mph

3pm - cloudy - 6C - wind 14mph

4pm - cloudy - 6C - wind 13mph

5pm - cloudy - 6 C - wind 15mph

6pm - 90 per cent of rain - 5C - wind 17mph

7pm - 90 per cent chance of rain - 5C - wind 14mph

8pm - 90 per cent chance of rain - 5C - wind 14mph

9pm - 50 per cent chance of rain - 5C - wind 14mph

10pm - 40 per cent chance of rain - 6C - wind 15mph

11pm - 10 per cent chance of rain - 6C - wind 23mph

