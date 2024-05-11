The Northern Lights, also known as aurora borealis, was seen on Friday evening and crowds were keen to witness the natural phenomenon.
Pictures that you can view in the gallery below were taken by readers in Chapel Allerton, Roundhay Park and Otley.
The visibility of the Northern Lights was increased on Friday because of an “extreme” geomagnetic storm, according to the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).
The NOAA said the G5 geomagnetic storm, which is considered extreme and is the strongest level of geomagnetic storm, hit earth on Thursday and could affect communications, GPS and power grids.
The cause of this storm is a “large, complex” sunspot cluster and is 17 times the diameter of earth, with the last storm with a G5 rating hitting earth in October 2003, causing power outages in Sweden.
Residents described the spectacle as “surreal”, “eerie” and “amazing”, with one person saying: “We always thought we’d have to go to Iceland or somewhere to see them, so to see them in Leeds just five minutes down the road was magical!”
