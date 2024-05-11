The Northern Lights, also known as aurora borealis, was seen on Friday evening and crowds were keen to witness the natural phenomenon.

Pictures that you can view in the gallery below were taken by readers in Chapel Allerton, Roundhay Park and Otley.

The visibility of the Northern Lights was increased on Friday because of an “extreme” geomagnetic storm, according to the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NOAA said the G5 geomagnetic storm, which is considered extreme and is the strongest level of geomagnetic storm, hit earth on Thursday and could affect communications, GPS and power grids.

The cause of this storm is a “large, complex” sunspot cluster and is 17 times the diameter of earth, with the last storm with a G5 rating hitting earth in October 2003, causing power outages in Sweden.

Residents described the spectacle as “surreal”, “eerie” and “amazing”, with one person saying: “We always thought we’d have to go to Iceland or somewhere to see them, so to see them in Leeds just five minutes down the road was magical!”

Roundhay Park Sturt Robinson rushed to Roundhay Park to get pictures of the immense spectacle.

Roundhay Park Stuart said that seeing it was "amazing", adding: "We always thought we'd have to go to Iceland or somewhere to see them, so to see them in Leeds just five minutes down the road was magical!"

Roundhay Park Stuart said: "At first we could barely see anything with the naked eye, but when we looked through the camera in my phone the sky just exploded with all this beautiful colour. It was stunning."

Roundhay Park "There were lots of people gathering at the park too, pointing their phones at the sky at midnight, it was like a sci-fi film and just felt surreal."

Roundhay Park Stuart said that you could see the lights without a camera but that a low light phone camera allowed you to "see it in all its glory and make out the colours". He said: "It's like nature is making the perfect photo moment!"