Northern Lights in Leeds: Readers share pictures of 'magical' aurora borealis in Roundhay Park and Otley

By Charles Gray
Published 11th May 2024, 10:41 BST
Updated 11th May 2024, 10:44 BST

Leeds stargazers couldn’t believe their eyes as the sky was lit up on Friday evening by the Northern Lights.

The Northern Lights, also known as aurora borealis, was seen on Friday evening and crowds were keen to witness the natural phenomenon.

Pictures that you can view in the gallery below were taken by readers in Chapel Allerton, Roundhay Park and Otley.

The visibility of the Northern Lights was increased on Friday because of an “extreme” geomagnetic storm, according to the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NOAA said the G5 geomagnetic storm, which is considered extreme and is the strongest level of geomagnetic storm, hit earth on Thursday and could affect communications, GPS and power grids.

The cause of this storm is a “large, complex” sunspot cluster and is 17 times the diameter of earth, with the last storm with a G5 rating hitting earth in October 2003, causing power outages in Sweden.

Residents described the spectacle as “surreal”, “eerie” and “amazing”, with one person saying: “We always thought we’d have to go to Iceland or somewhere to see them, so to see them in Leeds just five minutes down the road was magical!”

Sturt Robinson rushed to Roundhay Park to get pictures of the immense spectacle.

1. Roundhay Park

Sturt Robinson rushed to Roundhay Park to get pictures of the immense spectacle.

Stuart said that seeing it was "amazing", adding: "We always thought we’d have to go to Iceland or somewhere to see them, so to see them in Leeds just five minutes down the road was magical!"

2. Roundhay Park

Stuart said that seeing it was "amazing", adding: "We always thought we'd have to go to Iceland or somewhere to see them, so to see them in Leeds just five minutes down the road was magical!"

Stuart said: "At first we could barely see anything with the naked eye, but when we looked through the camera in my phone the sky just exploded with all this beautiful colour. It was stunning."

3. Roundhay Park

Stuart said: "At first we could barely see anything with the naked eye, but when we looked through the camera in my phone the sky just exploded with all this beautiful colour. It was stunning."

"There were lots of people gathering at the park too, pointing their phones at the sky at midnight, it was like a sci-fi film and just felt surreal."

4. Roundhay Park

"There were lots of people gathering at the park too, pointing their phones at the sky at midnight, it was like a sci-fi film and just felt surreal."

Stuart said that you could see the lights without a camera but that a low light phone camera allowed you to "see it in all its glory and make out the colours". He said: "It’s like nature is making the perfect photo moment!"

5. Roundhay Park

Stuart said that you could see the lights without a camera but that a low light phone camera allowed you to "see it in all its glory and make out the colours". He said: "It's like nature is making the perfect photo moment!"

Emma Cayley rushed into her garden in Lawnswood to grab some fabulous shots on her phone.

6. North Leeds

Emma Cayley rushed into her garden in Lawnswood to grab some fabulous shots on her phone.

