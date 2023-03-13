A yellow weather warning for snow and ice has been issued for Leeds, with temperatures expected to drop to as low as -3C. The warning comes into effect from 5pm today (March 13) until 10am tomorrow (March 14) with widespread heavy rain and further snowfall forecast.

The Met Office predicts rain will fall in the Yorkshire region throughout Monday, but will subside in the afternoon, with a maximum temperature of 11C. However, temperatures are expected to fall below freezing after the showers, which will be followed by widespread frost and icy patches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It said rain, sleet and snow followed by ice is likely to cause some impacts to travel including roads and railways, with longer journey times likely. The warning also alerts people of the potential for some icy patches on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

A yellow snow and ice warning has also been issued for the majority of the UK, including Scotland, Northern Ireland, and north and central England. Meanwhile, a yellow wind warning has been issued for southern regions from 10am to 6pm today, which includes London and Brighton.

On Sunday, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) issued a new weather alert warning saying freezing conditions “could increase the health risks to vulnerable patients and disrupt the delivery of services”.

Daniel Rudman, Met Office Deputy Chief Forecaster, said: “There is an increasingly strong signal for colder air to once again feed into the north of the UK during Monday. This flow is likely to extend southwards with much of the UK likely to be under the influence of colder conditions overnight into Tuesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Tuesday is set to remain a cold day, but it is not expected to be as cold as conditions have been (last week), and there will be brighter periods for most. There are likely to be some showers too, although any snowfall is expected to be over higher elevations.”

Meanwhile, a weather system to the west is expected to bring milder conditions in, which will bring more rain, particularly to higher ground in the west of the UK, but there is still a chance of snow in the north.

Snow covers the ground around Leeds castle in Broomfield, southeast England. (Photo by BEN STANSALL / AFP) (Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

5-day weather forecast for Leeds

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Today (March 13)

Spells of rain throughout the day, heavy at times, and most persistent over high ground. Windy, with gales over the Pennines during the morning, but tending to ease during the afternoon. Maximum temperature 11C.

Rain will increasingly turn to sleet and snow this evening before clearing southwards in the early hours of the morning. Widespread frost and icy patches developing. Windy on the coast. Minimum temperature -3C.

Tuesday (March 14)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A very cold but sunny start, with frost and icy surfaces. Occasional snow showers are likely from late morning, with brisk winds, fading early evening ahead of another cold night. Snow showers are expected at 7pm, with a maximum temperature 5C.

A general view of a snow covered street on March 10, 2023 in Bradford, England following Arctic air blast across the central and northern parts of the country. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Outlook for Wednesday (March 15) to Friday (March 17)