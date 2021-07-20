People have been out and about enjoying the sun in gardens and parks across Leeds.

And the sun is not on its way out yet - the mercury in the city is set to hit a stifling 29C later on this afternoon.

If you're finding the heat all a bit too much, you're in luck as temperatures are set to slowly decrease throughout the week.

The Met Office says thunder will hit Leeds on Sunday.

By Saturday, the Met Office is predicting temperatures of 20C and by Sunday, thundery showers.

Thunder and lightning is predicted to hit Leeds at 4pm on Sunday.

Here is the rest of the week's weather forecast in full:

Tuesday: Sunny - highs of 29C

Wednesday: Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by later morning - highs of 26C

Thursday: Sunny - highs of 26C

Friday: Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by lunchtime - highs of 23C

Saturday: Cloudy changing to sunny intervals in the afternoon - highs of 20C

Sunday: Cloudy changing to heavy showers by lunchtime - highs of 20C

It's still set to remain warm throughout the rest of the month, however.

The Met Office's UK long range weather forecast for Saturday, July 24 to Monday, August 2, states: "High pressure begins to lessen it's grip by Saturday, as it drifts northwards.

"As it does so, more unsettled weather moves in for the weekend, starting in the south as heavy, possibly thundery, rain Saturday.

"Remaining very warm with plenty of sunshine in the northern half of the UK, and possibly locally hot, especially in the northwest.

"Cooler for some northern areas and windward coasts.

"Some low cloud, mist and sea fog can be expected for some of these areas, as well as parts of the southwest into Sunday.

"For the rest of the period, spells of rain or showers are likely for many areas, with some heavy rain or thunderstorms possible at times.

"Temperatures just above average for most, to modestly above average in the north. Winds remain light."