July has not exactly brought us the best summer weather so far, but that is all set to change.

We can look forward to bright weekend of warm weather and cloudless skies on Saturday and Sunday.

Temperatures are expected to start rising on Friday, with a sunny start turning slightly cloudy later on - though temperatures are still set to reach 26C by 3pm.

The Met Office weather forecast is predicting hot weather for Leeds this weekend.

Saturday will be even warmer, with less cloud and the mercury hitting 27C by mid-afternoon, with Sunday looking very similar.

The Met Office weather outlook for Saturday to Monday said: "Fine and dry with plenty of sunshine on Saturday and Sunday.

"Feeling very warm, with light winds. A bright start on Monday, but perhaps turning cloudier from the north later."

And the weather is looking good for the rest of the month too.

The Met Office UK long range weather forecast for Monday, July 19 to Wednesday, July 28, said: "This period will continue to be influenced by an area of high pressure slowly moving across the UK.

"It's expected to be widely dry with plenty of sunshine developing on Monday, however cloudy with perhaps some drizzle at times across the Northern Isles and some eastern coasts.

"Following this, it's likely that we'll see a good deal of dry weather with plenty of sunshine, at least at first.

"Through this period there's an increasing risk of heavy showers and thunderstorms developing from the South and West.

"Temperatures will continue to be very warm at first, and perhaps locally hot in central and southern areas, before probably becoming somewhat cooler and fresher from the southwest later next week heralding a change to a more unsettled spell towards the end of July."

That unsettled period is likely to bring some rain, unfortunately.

"An unsettled interlude is probable for the end of July with rain or showers for most areas, these locally heavy and thundery," according to the long range August forecast.