Met Office storm names 2019 and 2020: full list for Britain and Ireland

Met Office and Met Éireann, along with new partner KNMI (the Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute), have revealed the list of storm names for 2019-20.
The Name our Storms campaign has helped raise awareness of the potential impacts of severe weather in Britain and Ireland before it hits and earlier this summer, the Met Office and Met Éireann received thousands of suggestions from the public after asking people to send in ideas for future storm names.
The list for 2019-20 has been compiled from these suggestions.
The full list
Atiyah
Brendan
Ciara
Dennis
Ellen
Francis
Gerda
Hugh
Iris
Jan
Kitty
Liam
Maura
Noah
Olivia
Piet
Róisín
Samir
Tara
Vince
Willow
Why are some letters missing?
The letters Q, U, Y, Z and X are not included in this list to ensure that it is in line with the US National Hurricane Centre naming convention and will maintain consistency for national storm naming in the North Atlantic.
The Met Office explains that the criteria they use for naming storms is based on their National Severe Weather Warnings service, which is based on a combination of both the impact the weather may have, and the likelihood of those impacts occurring.
A storm will be named when it has the potential to cause an amber or red warning, but other weather types will also be considered - specifically rain, if its impact could lead to flooding as advised by the Environment Agency, SEPA and Natural Resources Wales flood warnings.
Derrick Ryall, Associate Director of Public Weather Service at the Met Office said, “We were delighted with the public response to our call for names earlier this year and are really pleased storm naming has been embraced by press, media and public to better communicate the potential impacts of severe weather so people are better prepared, when it matters.”