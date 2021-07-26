The forecaster has issued a yellow thunderstorm warning for the north of England and the Midlands, which starts at 9am on Tuesday and lasts until 6am on Monday.

Heavy rain in other parts of the country have caused flashed flooding over recent days, with the north escaping the worst of the bad weather.

But that is set to change tomorrow.

Thunderstorms will hit Leeds on Tuesday according to the Met Office.

Although temperatures will remain warm - with highs of 24C on Tuesday - rain is set to hit Leeds just after lunchtime, getting heavier throughout the afternoon.

It's set to continue through until 7am on Wednesday, with the worst of the rain clearing by mid-morning.

Highs of 19C are expected on Wednesday.

The new warning come as homes, roads and Tube stations were flooded in the south of England, with a flooded hospital cancelling all surgery and outpatient appointments on Monday due to the heavy rain.

The basement at Whipps Cross Hospital in east London was flooded, causing damage to the electrical system and a loss of power.

A major incident was called across Barts Health NHS Trust, with staff moving around 100 inpatients from affected wards, including to other hospitals within the Barts Health group.

Ambulances are currently being diverted to other hospital emergency departments to relieve the pressure on Whipps Cross.

The emergency department at the hospital remains open for walk-ins but patients requiring urgent treatment are asked to attend alternative hospitals where possible.

Newham Hospital is now fully operational after also being affected by flooding.

The wettest part of the country on Sunday was St James’s Park in London, where 41.8mm of rain fell.

The average rainfall for July in London is 45mm , so almost a month’s worth of rain fell in one 24-hour period.

The daily rainfall value of 41.8mm recorded at St James’s Park is that weather station’s second-wettest July day on record.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted on Monday afternoon: “My thoughts are with everyone affected by the flooding in London and the South East.

“A huge thank you to the emergency services and volunteers helping families and businesses through this difficult time.”

A Met Office spokesman said an official study would have to be completed before any connections to the weekend’s weather can be linked to climate change, but added that the science indicates that warmer air can hold more water, so rainfall is increasing on average across the world.

He said: “In some places, rainfall is becoming more intense as well. Heavy rainfall is also more likely.

“Since 1998, the UK has seen seven of the 10 wettest years on record. The winter storms in 2015 were at least 40% more likely because of climate change.”

Greenpeace UK’s policy director, Doug Parr, said there seems to be “a reluctance from governments to act decisively on climate change until the flood waters are lapping at your toes”.

He added: “Extreme weather of the kind being experienced across the world this summer will only increase in the UK, in both frequency and intensity, unless action is taken to curb emissions.

“With the UK hosting this autumn’s crucial climate talks, Boris Johnson must grab the bull by the horns and set an example for others to follow.”

What to expect according to the Met Office:

- Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and possibly some road closures

- Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services

- There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater or lightning strikes