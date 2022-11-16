The forecaster has issued a yellow “heavy rain” warning for the north of England and the Midlands, which starts at midnight tonight (Tuesday) and runs until 11.59pm tomorrow (Thursday).

Persisting through much of Thursday. 30 to 40 mm rain is likely to fall quite widely over the 24-hour period, with a small chance over 60 mm in a few places and perhaps as much as 80 mm over higher ground. Bringing a chance of flooding and disruption.

There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings, with drivers warned to take extra care as spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

Flooding may also cause delays or cancellations to train and bus services with some communities temporarily cut off.